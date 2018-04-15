Mexico has its own fake news crisis. These journalists are fighting back

While each of the five candidates on the presidential ballot has been targeted by made-up smears, Lopez Obrador is the most frequent victim, according to Verificado 18. Roughly 80% of fake stories, memes and videos identified by the group have targeted Lopez Obrador, who is running for president for a third time and is currently 10 points ahead of his nearest competition, center-right candidate Ricardo Anaya. Much of the content targeting Lopez Obrador originates from several Facebook pages that are designed to look like news websites and have hundreds of thousands of followers.