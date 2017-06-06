Officer shoots and injures an attacker near Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris police say

An officer shot and injured an unidentified assailant after being attacked near Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Tuesday, according to police.

A police union official, Cedric Michel, said a man armed with a hammer went after the police officer, who was patrolling on the esplanade in front of Notre Dame Cathedral.

It is unclear whether the attacker was acting alone.

Numerous police vehicles were in the area of the Ile de Cite island in the River Seine in central Paris.

Paris is subject to high security measures after a string of Islamist extremist attacks in recent years.

