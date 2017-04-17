U.S. commitment to South Korea is 'iron-clad and immutable,' Pence says

Vice President Mike Pence said the U.S. commitment to South Korea is "iron-clad and immutable" in the face of North Korea's work to advance its nuclear and ballistic missile program.
Pence noted in a statement alongside South Korean Acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn that President Donald Trump recently launched airstrikes in Syria. Pence said, "North Korea would do well not to test his resolve."
The vice president reiterated Monday that "all options are on the table" to deal with the threat posed by North Korea. He said any use of nuclear weapons by North Korea will be met with "an overwhelming and effective response."
The Times will update this article.