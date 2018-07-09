Divers rescue fifth boy from flooded Thailand cave

A team of elite divers Monday rescued a fifth member of a group of 12 young soccer players trapped with their coach in a flooded cave system in northern Thailand, after four were brought to safety Sunday, officials confirmed.
The fifth boy was taken by speeding ambulance to a waiting helicopter and airlifted to a hospital. There were also reports that three more boys had passed through the most dangerous part of the tunnel system on their way to the cave entrance.
The first four boys rescued Sunday after being trapped for more than two weeks on a narrow ledge in the Tham Luang Nang Non Cave in Chiang Rai province, were “happy and healthy” and had eaten meals, the head of the rescue mission, Narongsak Osatanakorn, said Monday.
“This morning they said they were hungry and asked for Khao Pad Kra Prao [rice topped with stir-fried pork and basil],” Narongsak said.
Despite elation over the rescues and rising hope in this Southeast Asian nation, a downpour overnight and predicted torrential rains underscored the urgency of the rescue effort. Authorities say the mission could take three to four days in a desperate race against the monsoon rains that could raise water levels in the cave.
Narongsak declined to say whether the weakest or strongest boys were brought out first, although the decision was made by a doctor who assessed the boys Saturday.
The rescue mission, involving divers, engineers and experts from around the world, paused late Sunday and early Monday in order to let divers rest and give crews time to replenish oxygen tanks and other equipment required in the tunnels.
The boys, members of a soccer team called the Wild Boars, were trapped with their deputy coach, Ekapol Chantawong, 25, after they went hiking in the caves, a local attraction where they had been several times before.
Families held vigils near the entry to the cave, praying for the safety of their loved ones. After the initial rescue, parents were not told which of the boys was among the first brought out of the cave. But for some of them, news of Sunday’s success raised hopes that the remaining boys could be saved.
The parents of one of the boys, Peeraphat Sompheingjai, 16, told his schoolteacher, Suwicha Jitbarn, 33, they were relieved that four boys had been saved, even if they did not know whether he was among them.
“His parents told me over the phone that they were able to sleep again,” Suwicha said. Thai media named one of the rescued boys as Monghol Boonpiam, but there has been no officials confirmation of that report.
Narongsak told journalists that the families were kept from seeing the rescued children Sunday and Monday because of fears they could infect the weakened boys, who were underground without food for nine days before they were found by British divers in the labyrinthine caves last week. But he said they might be able to see their loved ones through ward windows later Monday.
Monday’s rescue effort involved a bigger team than the 18 divers involved in Sunday’s mission and started five hours earlier than planned, Narongsak said.
“Every factor remained positive — the weather, water level, the stranded boys’ strength, yesterday’s outcomes and all related plans. We are ready for today too and we will work faster as we are afraid of the rain,” Narongsak told journalists. “I hope we are going to have a good news in the next few hours.”
Authorities held a meeting Monday morning to plan stage two of the effort, and to ensure oxygen tanks and other equipment were in place. Divers had earlier fixed a cable and lights along the tunnel to enable rescuers to find their way.
The rescued boys wore full face masks and each was escorted by two divers, one of whom held a boy underneath him.
Earlier Monday, Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda said Monday’s rescue would be carried out by the same divers who carried out the earlier rescue, because they knew the situation.
The massive operation, followed around the world, involved 90 expert divers, including 50 foreigners. Millions of gallons of water were pumped out of the cave, flooding nearby farms but reducing water levels in the cave, and oxygen was pumped into the cave system.
On Saturday, Dr. Richard Harris, an Australian doctor with cave-diving experience, cleared the boys as fit enough to go ahead.
Visibility in the murky, swirling waters is often reduced to a few inches. One tiny passageway, Sam Yak, or T-junction, is considered the most dangerous part of the mission, where divers have to navigate a sharp turn in the passage one by one and remove oxygen tanks to pass. Even more challenging, few of the children age 11 to 16 can swim and none has diving experience.
The smallest opening is estimated at just over 15 inches by 30 inches. Even experienced divers can take five hours to journey from the ledge where the boys are stranded to the entrance of the cave.
After rescuers pumped out water for days, the water levels fell enough that sections of the caves could be walked or waded.
Underscoring the dangers of the mission, a volunteer diver, former Thai navy SEAL Saman Kunan, died Friday while placing oxygen supplies throughout the cave system.
The boys became trapped when they visited the caves after soccer practice with their coach on June 23. They had to retreat further into the caves as heavy rains flooded in, blocking their exit. They were missed when their bicycles were spotted outside the cave complex.
The search began that same night, and international cave-diving experts joined the effort. It was nine days before the boys were discovered by two British divers on a muddy ledge, deeper in the cave complex than expected.
At first Thai authorities feared the boys and coach would have to stay underground until the end of the monsoon, months away, because of the near-impossible challenge of the rescue. Efforts to find an alternative entrance into the cave failed. Plans to try to drill into the cave complex were not feasible because the exact location of the trapped boys was not known.
Cave-diving experts, engineers, medical and military personnel from around the world flew in to help the rescue effort, including engineers sent by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and 30 U.S. Air Force rescue divers.
Musk tweeted video of a “kid-size submarine” that he hoped could be used in the rescue, although it seemed unclear whether the metal cigar-shaped object could navigate the tight turns in parts of the cave complex. The video showed divers in a swimming pool simulating movement through narrow tunnels. In any case the pod by Sunday did not appear to be needed, with rescue mission underway.
On Sunday, President Donald Trump tweeted that America was helping: “The U.S. is working very closely with the Government of Thailand to help get all of the children out of the cave and to safety. Very brave and talented people!” he tweeted.
In recent days the boys sent moving handwritten notes to their families, saying they loved them and not to worry.
“I’m doing fine but the air is a little cold, but don’t worry,” Duangphet “Tom” Promthep wrote bravely. “Although don’t forget to set up my birthday party.”
Another, Mick, wrote, “Don’t be worried. I miss everyone. Grandpa, Uncle, Mom, Dad and siblings, I love you all. I’m happy being here inside, the navy SEALS have taken good care. Love you all.”
In one of the notes, deputy soccer team coach Ekapol apologised for his role in the ordeal. The caves are signposted with warnings not to enter near the monsoon season.
While the Thai rescue effort captured imaginations globally, torrential rains in western Japan caused more flooding and mudslides, killing at least 97 people, with dozens more missing. Rescuers were excavating the mud in a desperate effort to recover survivors.
Styllis reported from Mae Sai, and Dixon reported from Beijing.