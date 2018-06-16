Eight injured as taxi rams pedestrians near Moscow’s Red Square

Eight people, including two visitors from Mexico, were injured Saturday when a taxi crashed into pedestrians on a sidewalk near Red Square in Moscow.
Russian police said the driver in the crash has been detained. Preliminary information indicated the driver lost control of the vehicle.
Russia is hosting the World Cup and the capital's streets have been crowded with foreign visitors. The accident took place on Ilinka Street, about 200 meters from Red Square and Moscow's famous GUM shopping arcade, an area popular with tourists.
The city health department said seven of the injured were in satisfactory condition and one was in more serious condition. Details of their injuries were not available.
Moscow's traffic safety agency said the driver, a citizen of the former Soviet republic of Kyrgyzstan, told police that the crash was not intentional.
Mexico's embassy in Moscow said two of its citizens were among the injured. Mexico is to play against Germany on Sunday in Moscow, one of 11 host cities for the tournament.
Authorities originally reported that eight people were injured, then revised the number to seven, before raising the toll back to eight.
