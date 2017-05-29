Flooding in Brazil leaves tens of thousands homeless, at least six dead

Flooding in Brazil’s northeastern states of Pernambuco and Alagoas has left tens of thousands homeless and at least six people dead, authorities said Monday.

Some 30,000 have lost their homes in Pernambuco after heavy rainfall during the weekend, causing authorities to declare a state of emergency in 15 municipalities. At least two people died and another two were missing in the region of the state known as Zona da Mata Sul.

Videos sent to local station TV Globo show a hospital in the city of Rio Formoso flooded with muddy water as employees and patients, including a woman in wheelchair, try to leave the building.

Another 2,000 people in the neighboring state of Alagoas were homeless and four were killed when heavy rains caused flooding and mudslides in the capital city of Maceió and the Marechal Deodoro region, where a state of emergency was also declared. Another four people were missing.

Langlois is a special correspondent.