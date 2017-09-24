Rescuers aren't giving up in search for earthquake survivors in Mexico

As officials turn their focus to rebuilding, rescuers continue to search for survivors in the remnants of collapsed buildings five days after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit Mexico, killing at least 319 people.

In Mexico City, rescuers Sunday continued to dig through the ruins of collapsed buildings, including at an office building in the central neighborhood of Condesa and at a school where 21 children died in the southern part of the city.

Experts say the chance of finding survivors decreases three days after an earthquake, but rescuers have vowed to press on.

"The search and rescue of living people — that is what is important," Carlos Valdes, director of the National Center for Disaster Prevention, said Saturday.

Miguel Tovar / Associated Press Volunteers receive instructions at a search-and-rescue site in Mexico City on Sept. 24. Volunteers receive instructions at a search-and-rescue site in Mexico City on Sept. 24. (Miguel Tovar / Associated Press)

During a tour of Jiquipilas in the southern state of Chiapas, President Enrique Peña Nieto looked ahead, urging people to be strong as they begin efforts to rebuild.

“United together in all of Mexico, we will face this task of reconstruction and see that things return to normal,” he said.

Mexico City Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said the city has received 11,200 requests for property inspections and has completed almost 70% of them, including at nearly 550 schools.

Rescue efforts were briefly paused after an aftershock hit Saturday morning, with a magnitude of 6.1. It was centered about 325 miles southeast of Mexico City in the state of Oaxaca, the region that took the brunt of an earlier, magnitude 8.1 quake on Sept. 7.

Mancera told Mexican television Saturday that rescue attempts would continue, with crews concentrating on eight collapsed buildings around the capital in search of an estimated 30 people who could still be alive amid the rubble.

So far, at least 69 people in the city have been rescued. The Mexican navy said it has rescued 115 people and recovered 102 bodies.

Though Saturday morning’s aftershock did not cause major new structural damage in Mexico City, it claimed at least two lives in the capital. Two women, ages 52 and 83, apparently died of heart attacks, officials said.

Authorities in the state of Oaxaca said Saturday’s quake resulted in two deaths there as well — a woman who was killed when a wall tumbled on top of her, and a man who was attacked by a swarm of bees apparently disturbed by the seismic movement.

