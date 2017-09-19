Mexico earthquake happened on the anniversary of deadly 1985 Mexico quake

The earthquake struck at the height of morning rush hour, toppling buildings, igniting fires and leaving residents panicked in the streets.

It happened 32 years ago, exactly. On Sept. 19, 1985, a 7.8 earthquake struck off the southwest coast of Mexico, jolting the capital city and small towns throughout the country. At least 5,000 people died—possibly many more—and hundreds of thousands were left homeless.

Chaos again erupted in Mexico on Tuesday, the anniversary of the 1985 temblor, when a 7.1 earthquake hit the country, killing at least several dozen.

The irony was not lost, nor the sense of remembered panic, as frightened residents in Mexico City raced out of their homes and stood in the streets, terrified to go back inside.

The earthquake in 1985 hit Mexico City especially hard. At General Hospital, near the city’s central core, more than 250 people died when a tower on the building collapsed.

At the time, President Miguel de la Madrid appealed for calm over the radio.

“Above all the first priority is to save human lives,” de la Madrid told listeners. “Unfortunately there appear to be many dead. All of the hospitals are on a state of alert to take care of the injured. The army is on a state of alert.”

Howard L. Lester, an amateur radio operator in Schenectady, N.Y., reported that he had monitored a transmission between a Mexico City operator and another in Tucson, Ariz.

Speaking in English, the Mexico City operator said:

“This is no joke. . . . We have only one radio channel left. It's a government channel. We're trying to get it working so we can tell the world what is happening.”

In the hours after the earthquake, 10 aftershocks hit Mexico City as streets were blocked with debris and medical personnel trying to help those trapped.

CAPTION Milo Yiannopoulos set to speak at UC Berkeley, Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale," the unusual popularity of South Korea's 'Cosco kimchi,' and DACA parents tell their stories. Milo Yiannopoulos set to speak at UC Berkeley, Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale," the unusual popularity of South Korea's 'Cosco kimchi,' and DACA parents tell their stories. CAPTION Milo Yiannopoulos set to speak at UC Berkeley, Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale," the unusual popularity of South Korea's 'Cosco kimchi,' and DACA parents tell their stories. Milo Yiannopoulos set to speak at UC Berkeley, Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale," the unusual popularity of South Korea's 'Cosco kimchi,' and DACA parents tell their stories. CAPTION Several actors, writers and creators made history at the 2017 Emmy Awards. Lena Waithe from "Master of None" was the first black woman to win for writing on a comedy series. The Hulu series "The Handmaid's Tale" was the first streaming show to win for drama. Donald Glover was the first black man to win directing in comedy. Several actors, writers and creators made history at the 2017 Emmy Awards. Lena Waithe from "Master of None" was the first black woman to win for writing on a comedy series. The Hulu series "The Handmaid's Tale" was the first streaming show to win for drama. Donald Glover was the first black man to win directing in comedy. CAPTION In her acceptance speech for lead actress in a limited series/TV movie for HBO's "Big Little Lies," a program praised for its depiction of spousal abuse, Nicole Kidman spoke of the need for greater awareness for the "complicated, insidious disease." In her acceptance speech for lead actress in a limited series/TV movie for HBO's "Big Little Lies," a program praised for its depiction of spousal abuse, Nicole Kidman spoke of the need for greater awareness for the "complicated, insidious disease." CAPTION Lena Waithe is the first black woman to win an Emmy for comedy writing, for "Master of None." The episode she penned titled "Thanksgiving" was inspired by her own coming-out story. Lena Waithe is the first black woman to win an Emmy for comedy writing, for "Master of None." The episode she penned titled "Thanksgiving" was inspired by her own coming-out story. CAPTION Hollywood came for President Trump at the 2017 Emmy Awards. Many nominees, presenters and winners took aim at the president from the Microfost Theater stage. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin even pulled out old quotes from their 1980 classic "9 to 5" calling him a "sexist egotistical lying hypocritical bigot." Meanwhile, host Stephen Colbert said he couldn't wait to see the tweets. Watch what happens when Hollywood gets three hours of prime television and a mic. Hollywood came for President Trump at the 2017 Emmy Awards. Many nominees, presenters and winners took aim at the president from the Microfost Theater stage. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin even pulled out old quotes from their 1980 classic "9 to 5" calling him a "sexist egotistical lying hypocritical bigot." Meanwhile, host Stephen Colbert said he couldn't wait to see the tweets. Watch what happens when Hollywood gets three hours of prime television and a mic.

kurtis.lee@latimes.com

Twitter: @kurtisalee