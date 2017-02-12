Thousands march against Trump in Mexico City: 'Pay for your own wall!'

Thousands of demonstrators waving Mexican flags and signs denouncing President Trump marched through central Mexico City on Sunday, the largest mobilization in the capital to date against the controversial polices of the Trump White House.

“We are not against the American people: This is about Trump, who is spreading hate and division,” said Maria Garcia, a former resident of Chicago who carried an unflattering, paper-mache likeness of the U.S. president. “The United States and Mexico are natural friends and allies, but Trump is destroying this.”

Organizers dubbed the march “Vibra Mexico” (roughly, Mexican vibe), and mounted an aggressive social media campaign encouraging people to attend. Police turned out in force to maintain security.

Protesters hoisted signs declaring, “Respect, Mexico” and “We are all Mexico” as they marched down Paseo de la Reforma, the capital’s elegant, tree-lined main street.

The turnout and emotion were indicative of the widespread indignation that Trump’s various policies—widely viewed here as anti-Mexican-- have sparked south of the border.

We need a real president who defends the rights of Mexicans, who stands up to Trump. — Manuel Cevallos, a teacher

“Trump, pay for your own wall!” declared one sign in English, a reference to the president’s plan to build a new barrier along the almost 2,000-mile frontier between the two nations.

The proposal has been a flashpoint of criticism here. The Mexican government has rebuffed Trump’s declarations that Mexico would pay for the wall.

One woman carried a sign stating: “Over there they call it a wall. Here we call it a grave.”

Along with the wall, Trump’s plans to step up deportations, slap a tariff on products imported from Mexico and renegotiate trade deals with Mexico have all angered many in Mexico and raised fears of an economic collapse. The Mexican peso has been steadily declining in value against the U.S. dollar since Trump began rising in the U.S. electoral polls late last year.

“I came here on my birthday because Trump is trying to divide people, and I’m against that,” said Arleen Ledezma, 31, a Mexican American hairdresser from Tucson who carried a sign declaring in Spanish: “My nationality is the United States but my roots are Mexican.” She said she flew down for the day to show solidarity.

From a loudspeaker, an activist declared: “Donald Trump must respect the dignity of Mexico!”

The march was one of two major anti-Trump mobilizations planned for Sunday.

Some stayed away from the demonstrations, viewing them as too supportive of the administration of President Enrique Peña Nieto, who is suffering from near record-low approval ratings amid concerns about corruption, violence and rising prices. While some have expressed support for the president, others have argued that he should take a stronger posture against Trump.

“This is in no means an event to back the president,” said Manuel Cevallos, 62, a teacher who said he lived two decades in Southern California, and was attending the rally. “We need a real president who defends the rights of Mexicans, who stands up to Trump.”

Peña Nieto, who was not expected to attend the march, has spoken repeatedly of “unity” in recent days. He and other Mexican leaders have vowed to help deported compatriots returning to Mexico and to bolster aid for Mexican immigrants in the United States. But there is little Mexican officials can do to curb Trump’s plans to build a wall and accelerate deportations.

Still, many participants in Sunday’s demonstrations said it was important to show a unified front against what many Mexicans view as a hostile administration in Washington.

“Trump does not have the right to treat Mexicans like we are all delinquents, to humiliate us,” said Jose Acevez, 64, expressing a sentiment voiced by many marchers. “We Mexicans have dignity and we demand respect. We are a united nation. We know how to unite in difficult moments.”

Cecilia Sanchez of the Times’ Mexico City bureau contributed to this report.

