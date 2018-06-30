Magnitude 6.0 quake strikes off Jalisco coast of Mexico

A shallow magnitude 6.0 earthquake was reported Saturday morning 27 miles west-southwest of San Patricio, Mexico, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 8:56 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 14.9 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 36 miles from Cihuatlan, Mexico, 49 miles from Manzanillo and 89 miles from Colima.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
Read more about Southern California earthquakes.