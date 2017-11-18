Lebanon's prime minister arrives in Paris, heralding the end of one crisis but perhaps starting another

Lebanon’s embattled prime minister, Saad Hariri, met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Saturday and insisted he would return to Beirut on Wednesday, marking a new chapter in the odd political drama that has thrust Lebanon into the regional rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The visit, equal parts diplomacy and political theater, was meant to dispel speculation that Hariri was being held hostage in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, from where he declared his surprise resignation as prime minister two weeks ago.

Since then, both allies and opponents of Hariri have demanded his return to the Lebanese capital so that he can formalize or back down from his resignation in person.

“I will attend … the Independence Day celebrations in Lebanon .… All of my political positions will be launched from there, after seeing the president of the republic,” he said in a short televised news conference from the Elysee Palace after meeting with Macron.“You know that I have tendered my resignation and … in Lebanon we will speak about this.”

Lebanon marks its independence on Nov. 22.

Hariri arrived in France with his wife for what was billed as a lunch meeting with Macron, who warmly embraced the Lebanese leader on the steps of the Elysee Palace and patted him on the back before they turned to greet the crowd. Hariri seemed relaxed, the smile on his face extinguished only when he turned to enter the building.

Later, French media broadcast footage of Macron and Hariri and some of their family members awkwardly sitting around a round table, with Hariri grimacing at the camera as he speaks to a poker-faced Macron.

Even Hariri’s closest confidantes were reportedly blindsided on Nov. 4, when he announced his resignation on a Saudi-owned news channel. The pinned the blame on Iranian meddling in Lebanese affairs.

Hariri also excoriated Hezbollah, the Lebanese Shiite political party whose armed wing is criticized as being an instrument of Tehran’s foreign policy, and which had been a member of the Lebanese coalition government formed last year that installed Hariri as prime minister.

Hezbollah has worked against Saudi-supported opposition groups in Syria, while Riyadh accuses the group’s operatives of working with anti-Saudi forces in Yemen and Bahrain.

Many, including Hezbollah’s leadership, considered Hariri a hostage who was obeying a dictate by Saudi Arabia, where Hariri is a citizen and whose leaders bankrolled the Hariri family’s rise to power in Lebanon.

Feverish speculation has dogged his every appearance since then, with commentators poring over tweets and trying to discern clues from Hariri’s body language to determine if he and his family were being held against their will.

His oldest son, local media outlets reported, came from London for the lunch on Saturday. Hariri’s two other children remained in Saudi Arabia for exams, said the Lebanese Annahar daily.

Others wondered if Hariri’s resignation had more to do with an anti-corruption drive (or power play, critics say) led by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, following the shuttering of Hariri’s family company, Saudi Oger.

Meanwhile, Beirut ramped up diplomatic initiatives, with France leading efforts to allow Hariri to leave, despite his insisting that he was “fine” and that any claims he was being held in Saudi Arabia and not allowed to leave were a lie.

The news of Hariri’s impending arrival to Beirut was welcomed by politicians at home. But, Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri told local media outlets Friday that, though it marks the end of “Hariri’s personal crisis, a political crisis has now begun.”

Lebanon, a fragile state composed of 18 squabbling sects, has a power-sharing government that reserves the prime minister’s position for a Sunni Muslim. However, if Hariri were to confirm his resignation, it is unclear who would take his place.

The crisis has also heralded a resurgence for France’s role in the region (an ironic development in the run-up to Lebanon celebrating its independence from France next week.)

Hariri lauded Macron for his support, saying that he had shown “an infallible friendship and I will never forget this.”

“France has once again demonstrated its great role in the world and the region,” he said.

Not all were pleased with Macron’s high-profile diplomacy in the region. Ali Akbar Velayati, senior advisor to Iran’s supreme leader, rebuked comments from the French foreign minister on Thursday in which he criticized Iran’s ballistic program, its “intervention in regional crisis” and “hegemonic” intentions.

“Unfortunately it seems that France has a biased and partisan approach to the crises in the region, and this approach, whether intentionally or not, is even contributing to turning potential crises into real ones,” said Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghassemi on Friday, according to Agence France-Presse.

"Ignoring regional realities and echoing baseless concerns that have been pulled out of the air by deluded, warmongering Saudi officials and are aggressive toward Iran do not contribute towards settling the crises in the region in which Saudi Arabia clearly plays a destructive role," Ghassemi said.

CAPTION A gunman killed four people and injured at least 10 during a rampage through rural Rancho Tehama.UCLA basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill have been suspended indefinitely. President Trump met with the Philippines' Rodrigo Duterte in Manila. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions told Congress he did not lie about the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia. Cinefamily will shut down permanently in the wake of a scandal. Roy Moore's legal team disputes that he signed the high school yearbook of a woman accusing him of sexual assault. About 550,000 homes in Southern California have the highest risk of fire damage. A gunman killed four people and injured at least 10 during a rampage through rural Rancho Tehama.UCLA basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill have been suspended indefinitely. President Trump met with the Philippines' Rodrigo Duterte in Manila. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions told Congress he did not lie about the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia. Cinefamily will shut down permanently in the wake of a scandal. Roy Moore's legal team disputes that he signed the high school yearbook of a woman accusing him of sexual assault. About 550,000 homes in Southern California have the highest risk of fire damage. CAPTION A gunman killed four people and injured at least 10 during a rampage through rural Rancho Tehama.UCLA basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill have been suspended indefinitely. President Trump met with the Philippines' Rodrigo Duterte in Manila. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions told Congress he did not lie about the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia. Cinefamily will shut down permanently in the wake of a scandal. Roy Moore's legal team disputes that he signed the high school yearbook of a woman accusing him of sexual assault. About 550,000 homes in Southern California have the highest risk of fire damage. A gunman killed four people and injured at least 10 during a rampage through rural Rancho Tehama.UCLA basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill have been suspended indefinitely. President Trump met with the Philippines' Rodrigo Duterte in Manila. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions told Congress he did not lie about the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia. Cinefamily will shut down permanently in the wake of a scandal. Roy Moore's legal team disputes that he signed the high school yearbook of a woman accusing him of sexual assault. About 550,000 homes in Southern California have the highest risk of fire damage. CAPTION Sen. Al Franken apologized after a Los Angeles radio anchor accused him of sexual harassment, House Republicans approved their sweeping tax-cut package Thursday, Sarah Silverman broke her silence on longtime friend Louis C.K. on Thursday, and UCLA is a 16-point underdog against No. 11 USC on Saturday. Sen. Al Franken apologized after a Los Angeles radio anchor accused him of sexual harassment, House Republicans approved their sweeping tax-cut package Thursday, Sarah Silverman broke her silence on longtime friend Louis C.K. on Thursday, and UCLA is a 16-point underdog against No. 11 USC on Saturday. CAPTION UCLA basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill have been suspended indefinitely. Roy Moore's legal team disputes that he signed the high school yearbook of a woman accusing him of sexual assault. A 37-year-old man was convicted of murder in the torture death of his girlfriend's 8-year-old son. Concert promoter Goldenvoice is ending its partnership with FYF Festival founder Sean Carlson. UCLA basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill have been suspended indefinitely. Roy Moore's legal team disputes that he signed the high school yearbook of a woman accusing him of sexual assault. A 37-year-old man was convicted of murder in the torture death of his girlfriend's 8-year-old son. Concert promoter Goldenvoice is ending its partnership with FYF Festival founder Sean Carlson. CAPTION A gunman killed four people and injured at least 10 during a rampage through rural Rancho Tehama. Three UCLA basketball players held in China for a week on suspicion of shoplifting are back in Los Angeles. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions told Congress he did not lie about the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia. Cinefamily will shut down permanently in the wake of a scandal. A gunman killed four people and injured at least 10 during a rampage through rural Rancho Tehama. Three UCLA basketball players held in China for a week on suspicion of shoplifting are back in Los Angeles. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions told Congress he did not lie about the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia. Cinefamily will shut down permanently in the wake of a scandal. CAPTION Three UCLA basketball players, back home in Los Angeles, discuss their detention in China after being accused of shoplifting. Three UCLA basketball players, back home in Los Angeles, discuss their detention in China after being accused of shoplifting.

Bulos is a special correspondent.

Twitter: @nabihbulos