Making the taco de carne asada ‘el perron’ from Tacos 1986
Jorge “Joy” Alvarez-Tostado joins us in the Kitchen this week to make the off-menu taco de carne asada “el perron” con todo. The self-proclaimed “world’s greatest taquero” shares stories from his past and the journey of starting as a pop-up in Hollywood to exploding into the six Tacos 1986 brick-and-mortar locations throughout Los Angeles.
Catch Alvarez-Tostado and Tacos 1986 at this year’s Food Bowl presented by City National Bank. Buy tickets at lafoodbowl.com.
