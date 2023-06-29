Advertisement
VIDEO | 11:27
Making the taco de carne asada ‘el perron’ from Tacos 1986
Food

Making the taco de carne asada ‘el perron’ from Tacos 1986

By Cody LongVideo Journalist 
Share
Jorge “Joy” Alvarez-Tostado joins us in the Kitchen this week to make the off-menu taco de carne asada “el perron” con todo. The self-proclaimed “world’s greatest taquero” shares stories from his past and the journey of starting as a pop-up in Hollywood to exploding into the six Tacos 1986 brick-and-mortar locations throughout Los Angeles.

Catch Alvarez-Tostado and Tacos 1986 at this year’s Food Bowl presented by City National Bank. Buy tickets at lafoodbowl.com.
Food
Cody Long

Cody Long is a video journalist and producer focusing on food video for the Los Angeles Times. Originally from San Diego, Long received his bachelor’s in art with an emphasis in photography from San Diego State University. He has produced Emmy award-winning content for the San Diego Union-Tribune and has had clients including Sony Interactive, HSN, American Airlines and CQ Roll Call.

Advertisement