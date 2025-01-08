Pacific Palisades fire burning out of control, thousands ordered to evacuate
A fast-moving fire in the Pacific Palisades grows to 1,260 acres Tuesday amid ‘life-threatening and destructive’ winds. Nearby residents have been ordered to evacuate.
