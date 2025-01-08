Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:20
Pacific Palisades fire burning out of control, thousands ordered to evacuate
California

By Mark E. PottsSenior Editor for Video 
A fast-moving fire in the Pacific Palisades grows to 1,260 acres Tuesday amid ‘life-threatening and destructive’ winds. Nearby residents have been ordered to evacuate.
Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

