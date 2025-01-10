Advertisement
California

L.A. wildfire resource guide: How to stay safe, what to do and how to help

Topanga Canyon residents monitor a nearby fire.
Topanga Canyon residents Urs Baur, from left, Raisin Obrien and Bryan Hutchinson monitor fire threatening Topanga Village on Wednesday.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times Staff
Share via
1

With multiple wildfires burning around Los Angeles County, Times reporters have compiled information on how to stay safe, how to help and what steps to take if you are affected by the fires.

2

Evacuation orders, closures

The Kenneth fire burns in West Hills on Thursday.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Eaton fire: Evacuations, closures, shelters

Advertisement

Palisades fire: Evacuations, closures, shelters

3

How to prepare for a wildfire

Smoke from the Palisades fire darkens the sky above Pacific Coast Highway on Wednesday.
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

What to pack if you are forced to evacuate

How to prepare if Southern California utilities turn off your power

Tips for fireproofing your house

Advertisement
4

What to know if you have lost your home or business in a wildfire

Man hugs son-in-law after viewing home that was destroyed in the Palisades fire.
Stuart McCallister, 64, right, hugs his son-in-law Donald Bryce in front of the ruins of McCallister’s home, destroyed in the Palisades fire, on Wednesday.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

What to do next and information about filing insurance claims after a fire.

What to know about temporary housing, rents and price gouging.

5

Where to get help if you’re affected by fires

Here’s a list of free and discounted resources for victims of Los Angeles-area fires

L.A. County restaurants offering food and relief to fire evacuees and first responders

Advertisement
6

Tips for keeping yourself, family and friends safe

How to protect yourself from the smoke

How to protect kids from wildfire smoke

How to make a DIY air filter

How to talk to family and friends during natural disasters

7

How to help

Man runs to get another hose as he helps try to prevent a home from catching fire.
Samuel Girma runs to get another hose while trying to prevent fire from spreading on Via De La Paz in Pacific Palisades on Wednesday.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Those looking to assist residents affected by the Los Angeles County firestorm have a number of options to donate money, materials or their time.

How to help those affected by fires raging across Los Angeles County
CaliforniaFires

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement