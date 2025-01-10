L.A. wildfire resource guide: How to stay safe, what to do and how to help

Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
With multiple wildfires burning around Los Angeles County, Times reporters have compiled information on how to stay safe, how to help and what steps to take if you are affected by the fires.
Eaton fire: Evacuations, closures, shelters
Palisades fire: Evacuations, closures, shelters
Those looking to assist residents affected by the Los Angeles County firestorm have a number of options to donate money, materials or their time.
How to help those affected by fires raging across Los Angeles County
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.