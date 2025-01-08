How to help those affected by fires raging across Los Angeles County

Greg Voorhies douses smoldering vegetation while trying to stop a neighbor’s house from igniting on Sinaloa Avenue in Altadena on Wednesday.

Those looking to assist residents affected by the Los Angeles County firestorm have a number of options to donate money, materials or their time.

Communities in and around Pacific Palisades, Altadena, Pasadena and Sylmar are grappling with the devastation of the blazes, which collectively have scorched more than 21,000 acres and destroyed more than 1,000 homes, businesses and other buildings.

State, regional and local grassroots organizations are collecting funds and recruiting volunteers to help those displaced or affected. There is also a call for supporting the Los Angeles Fire Department by donating to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.

Advertisement

The foundation is seeking monetary donations to equip firefighters battling the wildfires with items including emergency fire shelters, hydration backpacks and wildland brush tools. You can donate to the cause online.

You can also support regional and local organizations who are in need of funds, donations and volunteers.

This story will be updated as more organizations post their needs for support.

California L.A. officials admit firefighters were overwhelmed and outgunned by deadly firestorms Local fire officials acknowledged Wednesday that they were overwhelmed by the power and size of the four major fires burning in Los Angeles County.

American Red Cross

What it does: The American Red Cross is working alongside its partners to provide shelter, food, emotional support and health services. The Los Angeles regional division is still identifying what resources will be needed in the coming days to support evacuees, said Mimi Teller, development communications manager for the Red Cross Los Angeles Region, but there are already a number of ways to support the organization’s efforts.

How you can help: You can support the Red Cross by making a donation online, by calling (800) 733-2767 or texting REDCROSS to 90999.

Advertisement

If you wish to volunteer with the Red Cross, Teller said participants must go through training before they can assist. You can register to become a volunteer online.

California Fire Foundation

What it does: The foundation is working with local fire agencies and community organizations to support residents impacted by the blazes.

How you can help: An online monetary donation to the California Fire Foundation Wildfire and Disaster Relief Fund directly supports victims of wildfires and disasters throughout California, including the L.A. County area.

Advertisement

Canine Rescue Club

What it does: The Canine Rescue Club is a network of caregivers who foster dogs awaiting their forever home.

How you can help: The club is looking for volunteers to offer temporary foster care for dogs displaced by the fires. You can apply to temporarily house an affected dog by filling out an online form.

GoFundMe

What it does: GoFundMe has created a centralized online hub housing all verified fundraising pages related to the wildfires. The hub will be updated with accounts as they are verified by the GoFundme team.

At the top of the hub is also GoFundMe’s Wildfire Relief Fund 2025.

How you can help: You can donate to the Wildfire Relief Fund. Monetary donations help deliver cash grants directly to those impacted by fires. The GoFundme team identifies verified individuals who qualify and are fundraising either for themselves or on someone else’s behalf. The team may also provide grants to fundraisers benefiting small businesses and community relief efforts, or to vetted nonprofits coordinating long-term recovery.

You can also look through the verified fundraiser accounts on the hub and choose an account to help directly.

Lagartijas Climbing Crú

What it does: The Lagartijas Climbing Crú, a local BIPOC climbing club, has created a Google spreadsheet to connect fire victims with people who want to donate gear and dehydrated meals.

Advertisement

How you can help: You can sign up on the spreadsheet to lend or give gear including sleeping bags and sleeping pads. You can also donate clothes, fuel, and dehydrated meals.

Set Active

What it does: Set Active is an athleisure brand based in Los Angeles and is accepting clothing donations for families affected by the fires.

How you can help: You can send the company a direct message via Instagram with your intent to donate and the company will send you an address where you can drop off your donation.

YMCA Koreatown locations

What it does: The Anderson Munger Family YMCA and the Koreatown YMCA Center for Community Well-being are accepting essential items donations for victims.

How you can help: Both locations are accepting donations of items including unopened food — bread, jam and canned goods — clothing, blankets, emergency supplies and dog and cat food.

Donations can be dropped off at the Anderson Munger Family YMCA, 4301 W. 3rd St. in Los Angeles, doors close at 10 p.m.; and at the Koreatown YMCA, 433 S. Vermont Ave. in Los Angeles, doors close at 7 p.m.