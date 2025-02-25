Sign up for In Case of Fire, our fire-preparation newsletter course

Across the country, fire season is starting earlier and ending later due to warmer and dryer conditions driven by climate change. The number of wildfires isn’t increasing, but the intensity with which they burn land and property is escalating. In addition to hotter weather patterns, a lack of moisture in vegetation and urban development helps fuel these fires.

You can’t always stop wildfires from starting, but you can prepare for them. In this seven-part newsletter series, breaking news reporter Karen Garcia will guide you through preparing your home, property and loved ones for wildfires.

Each week you’ll get a disaster preparedness assignment along with best practices and expert guidance.

Here’s what we’re going to cover:



How to fireproof your home as much as possible What to do inside the house and what to pack if you have to leave What to do if you need to evacuate What’s in wildfire smoke and how to stay safe How to begin the recovery process should the worst happen What to know about safely returning and assessing fire damage How to cope with wildfire disasters

Wildfires can be scary to think about, but we’re here to help.