Marquez Charter Elementary in Palisades is badly damaged

Extreme fire danger, poor air quality and other hazards shut down hundreds of schools across about two dozen Los Angeles-area districts on Wednesday — and likely longer — as officials were en route to survey “significant damage” at 63-year-old Palisades Charter High School, famed as a location in the movie “Grease” and several other Hollywood productions. Portions of the main Marquez building and several portable buildings were still standing Wednesday, but the main office and many of the original classrooms were completely destroyed. Flames were still burning on the property, putting the remaining structures at risk.