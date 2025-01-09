LA Times Today: Pasadena Humane Society takes in hundreds of pets among fire evacuations

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

More than 155,000 people have been forced to flee their homes as the fires continue to burn. Many of those people have pets that cannot go with them to evacuation centers or hotels.



As we found, shelters like the Pasadena Humane Society have taken in hundreds of pets and are preparing for even more.