LA Times Today: Photographing the devastation on the frontlines of the fires

Today, Governor Gavin Newsom called in the National Guard to help fight the fires and assist in evacuations.



L.A. Times photographer Gina Ferazzi has been on the frontlines of the fires – capturing images of the devastation, the people affected by it and the heroic efforts to stop it.