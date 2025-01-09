Advertisement
How to support fire victims and firefighters
California

How to support fire victims and firefighters

By Safi Nazzal
While firefighters continue battling the three major wildfires unleashed on Los Angeles County during intense wind gusts and progressively drier conditions, aid groups are mobilizing to aid tens of thousands of evacuees and displaced people.

The Times’ Karen Garcia has compiled a list of national, state, and local organizations you can support as needs evolve during the developing disaster.
California
Safi Nazzal

Safi Nazzal is a puppeteer and content creator for 404 by L.A. Times. He received a film degree from Chapman University, where he specialized in directing, and is an alumni of the Television Academy Foundation internship program. He has trained with and performed for both the Bob Baker Marionette Theater and the Jim Henson Company. He also served as a campaign media director for a congressional candidate in the 2020 elections.

