LA Times Today: Actor Steve Guttenberg helps firefighters to rescue his trapped neighbors in Pacific Palisades
The Palisades Fire has been on a relentless path of destruction, burning to Pacific Coast Highway and engulfing homes along the road.
The flames triggered a mass exodus that created gridlock on the roads, forcing people to abandon their cars and escape on foot. Actor Steve Guttenberg – who lives in Pacific Palisdades – sprang into action, helping clear abandoned vehicles off the road to aid firefighters in their efforts to rescue his trapped neighbors.
