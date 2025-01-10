LA Times Today: Actor Steve Guttenberg helps firefighters to rescue his trapped neighbors in Pacific Palisades

The Palisades Fire has been on a relentless path of destruction, burning to Pacific Coast Highway and engulfing homes along the road.



The flames triggered a mass exodus that created gridlock on the roads, forcing people to abandon their cars and escape on foot. Actor Steve Guttenberg – who lives in Pacific Palisdades – sprang into action, helping clear abandoned vehicles off the road to aid firefighters in their efforts to rescue his trapped neighbors.