Gov. Gavin Newsom responds to Trump’s comments about fires in Los Angeles

Gov. Gavin Newsom says President-elect Donald Trump has not responded to his invitation to tour damage in the fire-ravaged state.



The president-elect will take the helm of the nation in less than two weeks, at a time when California requires a massive amount of federal aid for its fire recovery effort.