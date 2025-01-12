Advertisement
Gov. Gavin Newsom responds to Trump’s comments about fires in Los Angeles

By Mark E. Potts
 and Julia Wick
Gov. Gavin Newsom says President-elect Donald Trump has not responded to his invitation to tour damage in the fire-ravaged state.

The president-elect will take the helm of the nation in less than two weeks, at a time when California requires a massive amount of federal aid for its fire recovery effort.
