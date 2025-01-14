Filing an insurance claim after a fire

With thousands of structures destroyed by wildfires that continue to rage out of control around L.A., homeowners and business owners face a long road ahead to recoup their losses. Filing an insurance claim is one of the key tasks to take care of, but the lengthy process is complicated and has become more fraught as insurance companies have canceled or scaled back coverage in fire-prone areas.