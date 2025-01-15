Three tips for fire survivors and three tips for politicians
He lost everything in a wildfire. Here, Jeff Okrepkie, a fire survior and a city councilman, offers practical advice to those now in his position.
Mark Z. Barabak is a political columnist for the Los Angeles Times, focusing on California and the West. He has covered campaigns and elections in 49 of the 50 states, including a dozen presidential contests and scores of mayoral, legislative, gubernatorial and congressional races. He also reported from the White House and Capitol Hill during the George H.W. Bush and Clinton administrations. Follow him on Bluesky @markzbarabak.bsky.social.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.