Reseeding Altadena after Los Angeles-area climate fires
A group of volunteers have begun collecting native seed donations to prepare remediation efforts once the smoke has cleared.
Share via
With over 40,000 acres lost to the L.A.-area’s climate-fueled wildfires, seed and tool donations have trickled into the Altadena Seed Library to assist in the restoration of homes and wildlands.
L.A. Times 404’s Safi Nazzal spoke with Master Gardner and California naturalist Nina Raj on the various plant communities lost to the Eaton fire, in the Eaton Canyon’s coastal sage scrub, riparian, and oak woodland habitats.
As of Tuesday morning, the Eaton fire was at 35% containment, burning over 14,000 acres with an estimated 7,000 structures destroyed or damaged.
L.A. Times 404’s Safi Nazzal spoke with Master Gardner and California naturalist Nina Raj on the various plant communities lost to the Eaton fire, in the Eaton Canyon’s coastal sage scrub, riparian, and oak woodland habitats.
As of Tuesday morning, the Eaton fire was at 35% containment, burning over 14,000 acres with an estimated 7,000 structures destroyed or damaged.