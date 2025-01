The difference between N95 and surgical masks

Let’s talk about why you should be wearing N95 masks instead of cloth or surgical masks if you want to protect yourself from harmful particulates released by the Southern California wildfires. Tom Carroll brings us this explainer on how N95 can filter very small, harmful particles. Karen Garcia helped report this story.