O Happy Days, the beloved Altadena grocery store, was lost to the fires

When the Eaton fire swept through Altadena, many were left wondering about the safety of John Hopkins and his beloved cafe & grocery O Happy Days.



Vanessa Anderson, who profiled John back in May, spoke to him this week along with his niece Jessica and friend Tanya about the grocery’s altruistic legacy and the role it’s played in shaping the community of Altadena.