Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:03
Saving the Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine
California

Saving the Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine

By Deborah Netburn
 and Mark E. Potts
Billy Asad and his children Nicky and Gabriella spent three days protecting the Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine in Pacific Palisades after hearing it was threatened by fire.
CaliforniaFires
Deborah Netburn

Deborah Netburn covers faith, spirituality and joy for the Los Angeles Times. She started at The Times in 2006 and has worked across a wide range of sections including entertainment, home and garden, national news, technology and science.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement