Trump comments on fires in Los Angeles during inauguration speech

During his inaugural address on Monday, President Trump blasted what he called a government unable to protect its own citizens in times of crisis — including the people of Southern California impacted by the still-burning Palisades and Eaton fires, which have destroyed thousands of structures and killed at least 27 people.