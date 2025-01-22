Advertisement
California

Hughes fire explodes, forcing evacuations north of Castaic

By Mark E. PottsSenior Editor for Video 
A new fire exploded Wednesday north of Castaic, spreading quickly and forcing additional evacuations in fire-weary Southern California.

The Hughes fire started off of Lake Hughes Road just before 11 a.m. and evacuations were ordered shortly after. The fire exploded to more than 3,400 acres in under two hours, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Evacuations were ordered in and around Lake Castaic, extending toward Interstate 5 on the west and south of Sanberg to the north.
