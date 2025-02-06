Lost Stuffy Project reunites kids with their beloved toys
The Lost Stuffy Project is delivering stuffed animals to children across Los Angeles who lost their beloved toys in the L.A. fires. The New Jersey-based organization, which was created by child life specialist Randi Jaffe with the help of her sister-in-law Amanda Shankin, has raised nearly $70,000 to replace the beloved stuffed animals. The duo has enlisted their team of Instagram followers to search far and wide for replicas to fill families’ requests.
Additional videos provided by Randi Jaffe.
