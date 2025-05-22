Why fire cleanup workers face critical health risks in Altadena

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



A new study reveals a shocking truth: Only a fraction of fire cleanup workers in Altadena are protecting themselves against toxic debris from wildfires. Despite California regulations, a recent assessment found only a quarter wore gloves, a fifth used protective masks, and a mere tenth donned full Tyvek suits.

