Reader Letter for C-Suite Magazine 2023

In our third annual issue of the L.A. Times B2B Publishing’s C-Suite: Trends, Updates and CFO Leadership Awards magazine, we revisit the role of today’s officers who are leading their companies through the unknown that is the current business environment.

No matter the industry, the C-suite must contend with issues that have far-reaching effects, from inflation to the looming threat of a recession and from talent hiring and retention challenges to the onset of AI and rapidly evolving technology. But overall, the outlook of most executives remains positive albeit cautious.

New this year is our list of the Top 30 Accounting and Business Advisory firms in Los Angeles County. Participating firms were ranked by the number of CPAs, and the list includes the industries served and the accounting services each provides.

In addition, you will find the 2023 CFO Leadership Awards, which recognized the top CFOs of Southern California corporations for their achievements over the last two years. Before the main event, attendees heard from an esteemed panel of experts on how CFOs are scaling and transforming business. We thank our Diamond Sponsor MarshMcLennan Agency, Platinum Sponsor Phonexa, and Gold Sponsors MarVista Entertainment and U.S. Bank (formerly Union Bank) for helping make it all a tremendous success.

Again, congratulations to the honorees, finalists and nominees for the 2023 awards. We hope you enjoy reading about their accomplishments, accolades and backstories. You’ll also find a list of CEO visionaries who are leading their companies forward with unmatched guile, intuition and focus.