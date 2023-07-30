Advertisement

2023 C-Suite Trends, Updates and the CFO Leadership Awards Recap

Trends and Updates

C-Suite article photos

2023 C-Suite Trends, Updates and the CFO Leadership Awards Recap

Majority of CFOs Plan to Fund Organic Growth at Same or Greater Level Than Last Year

Rising prices and interest rates along with other economic factors beyond a company’s control are leading CFOs to show the most concern about profitable growth, inflation, and balance sheet health in 2023, according to a survey by Gartner, Inc.

C-Suite article photos

Limited Capital and Need For New, Innovative Revenue Solutions Are Among the Challenges Facing Many Biotechs

C-Suite article photos

Large Enterprise CIOs Expect to Grow Their IT Team to Meet Critical Demands in 2023

The CFO Awards

The CFO Awards was held at the Beverly Hilton on the evening of June 13. The L.A. Times B2B Publishing thanks all the participants, with special recognition to Diamond sponsor Marsh McLennan Agency, Platinum sponsor Phonexa, and Gold sponsors MarVista Entertainment and U.S. Bank.

Private Company: Small

Private Company: Midsize

Education/Nonprofit

Rising Star

Private Company: Large

Private Company: Enterprise

Public Company: Small and Midsize

Public Company: Large

CEO Visionaries

The role of the CEO is ever-shifting and ever-evolving, but one thing is constant: The role is demanding, encompassing and takes a kind of moxie only a few have. Below, you’ll find a list of some visionary CEOs in Southern California along with insights and information about their careers.