Catholic Athletic Assn. meeting ends in dispute over Mission League proposal

The Catholic Athletic Assn., made up of 25 high schools, voted for new leagues as part of a four-year cycle on Wednesday, but the meeting ended in disagreement, disputes and a threat that Mission League schools might leave the organization.

Terry Barnum, head of athletics at Harvard-Westlake, submitted two re-leaguing plans as proposals but asked they be withdrawn in favor of others as had been done in the past. It was refused. One of the plans was adopted by a 14-11 vote for football only, and now Barnum vows to appeal on procedural grounds and believes his fellow Mission League members will look to leave the CAA and form their own area.

This was the proposal approved at CAA meeting that has provoked a vow by Harvard-Westlake to appeal on grounds procedures were not followed. Would begin in 2026. pic.twitter.com/BZKb3V0c0L — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 14, 2025

Barnum and other Mission League representatives wanted the football-only proposal pulled. The fact it wasn’t could cause Mission League schools to pull out of the CAA, Barnum said.

He said that eight years ago in the last CAA meeting on reconfiguring league members, proposals were allowed to be withdrawn, setting a precedent. “We believe precedent and procedures were not followed,” Barnum said.

“What today showed is that there’s an ideological difference and divide in parochial schools and the Mission League,” he said. “We will never be in position to control our own destiny and rules will be bent and circumvented in order for the Mission League not to control our destiny.”

Barnum is well-respected within the CIF hierarchy as a member of the Southern Section executive committee and CAA executive committee. He said he plans to appeal the decision to the Southern Section but first must receive support from fellow Mission League members. His philosophy is to keep Mission League schools together for almost all sports. They are Harvard-Westlake, Crespi, Sierra Canyon, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Loyola, St. Francis, Bishop Alemany and Chaminade.

The CAA meeting was originally scheduled for last Wednesday, then changed after supposedly not enough time had been given as notice to satisfy the Brown Act. Barnum said he believes the delay was designed to “allow a group of schools to rally themselves around a plan” they wanted.