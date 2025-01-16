Bill Plaschke on survivor’s guilt and confusion as house is spared in fires

Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke has lived in Altadena, California, for decades. When the fires hit last week, he evacuated and didn’t know whether his house would make it. Upon returning and seeing it standing, he reflects on a mix of emotions: joy, guilt, confusion, anger.