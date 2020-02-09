Latinx visibility: In the Feb. 8 Calendar section, an article about Latinx visibility in the publishing industry misstated the age of the title character in Kate Elizabeth Russell’s forthcoming novel “My Dark Vanessa.” Vanessa was 32 when she confronted a sexual relationship she had with a teacher 17 years earlier, when she was 15.

Fur sale: In the Feb. 5 Section A, an article about a going-out-of-business sale at Dicker and Dicker of Beverly Hills misidentified Lorenzo Costa as Zhivago.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.