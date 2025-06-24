For the Record - June 24, 2025

Eric Bauman: In the June 19 California section, an obituary for former labor leader Eric Bauman said he had done an interview in 2009 with the UCLA Film and Television Archive. The interview was with the public affairs talk show “Get Used to It” and was made available online by UCLA.

