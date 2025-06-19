For the Record - June 19, 2025

Housing lawsuit: In the June 14 Section A, an article about a lawsuit alleging tenant exploitation and slum-like conditions said that a building owned by Mike Nijjar is in Hollywood. It is in North Hollywood.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.