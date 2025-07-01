For the Record - July 1, 2025

Blue Shield of California: An article in the June 30 Section A said Michael Johnson was a former vice president of Blue Shield of California. He was a former director of public policy. The article also said the company is based in San Francisco. It is now based in Oakland.

