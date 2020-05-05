Affordable housing: In the May 4 Section A, the byline on an article about an affordable housing complex in Solana Beach failed to include Times staff writers Ben Poston and Julia Barajas.

Dolores Huerta: In the May 3 Section A, an article about labor activist Dolores Huerta’s endorsement of Joe Biden’s presidential campaign said she is based in Los Angeles. She is based in Bakersfield.

