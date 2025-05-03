Kentucky Derby live updates, start time, betting odds and results

- Share via
Be prepared to pay if you visit Louisville during Kentucky Derby week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Planning to come to Louisville for the Kentucky Derby in 2026 or at some point in the future? Here’s what you need to know. In short, few cities know how to gouge people better than Louisville during Derby week.
It’s more than an anecdotal statistic.
VegasInsider.com did an analysis of 1,300 accommodation listings on Booking.com and Airbnb in the greater Louisville area and their results were not surprising for anyone who has come to this city and plans to stay around the days of the Kentucky Derby.
The flaw in the survey is it is based on a two-night stay, when in fact most hotels, should you go that option, have a minimum three-night stay.
For example, The Times was staying for $125 a night until Thursday, when it jumped to closer to $600 a night. And that’s at a major chain not named Hilton or Hyatt. Not that it would make a difference.
Here are the results:
- The average two-night stay on Booking is $2,454, which is a 270% increase over the week before and a 290% increase over the week after.
- Checking Airbnb, the average is $1,909, or a 241% increase over the week before and a 383% increase over the week after.
- Combining the two, it averages to $2,079, or 245% increase the week before and 383% the week after.
Other highlights of the survey include:
- The least expensive option on Booking.com was $140 a night eight miles from Churchill Downs.
- The most expensive accommodation on Airbnb is a seven-bedroom ranch about 25 miles from Churchill for $70,457. For reference, one of the horses in the Derby was bought for $2,500.
So, if you need seven bedrooms, maybe the cast of Yellowjackets, you’ve got your place.
- Share via
Kentucky Derby horses: Final Gambit (Post 3)
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Luan Machado
Owner: Juddmonte
Purchase price: Homebred
Sire: Not This Time
Lifetime record: 4-2-1-1
Winnings: $520,639
Derby points: 100
Last race: Won Jeff Ruby Steaks
Morning line: 30-1
Horse Racing Nation fair odds: 30-1
Comment: This will be his first race on the dirt after running three times on the Turfway synthetic and once on the Churchill turf. The connections of Juddmonte and Cox are strong. But he’s a closer and it wouldn’t surprise to see him at the back going into the first turn. His Jeff Ruby Steaks win was impressive. So, against this field he may draw some action at the bottom of trifectas and superfectas. He will get the distance and should be coming late.
- Share via
Betting odds: Admire Daytona and Tiztastic see their odds go up
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the first of 14 races approached at Churchill Downs, betting on the Kentucky Derby remains slow compared to what it will be as post-time approaches.
The win pool is up to about $9.5 million and Journalism remains the favorite at 7-2, or 17% of the total win pool. Sandman is second at 5-1 or 13%.
Other bets are also starting to accumulate with $3.8 million bet on exactas, $4.7 million on trifectas and $142,000 on superfectas.
Horses that saw their odds drop in the last hour are Neoequos, Luxor Café, Publisher, Coal Battle and Owen Almighty. Horses was who their odds go up in that time are Admire Daytona and Tiztastic.
Here are the odds with eight hours to go:
1. Citizen Bull 13-1
2. Neoequos 40-1
3. Final Gambit 15-1
4. Rodriguez (scratched)
5. American Promise 12-1
6. Admire Daytona 36-1
7. Luxor Café 9-1
8. Journalism 7-2
9. Burnham Square 16-1
10. Grande (scratched)
11. Flying Mohawk 29-1
12. East Avenue 37-1
13. Publisher 30-1
14. Tiztastic 20-1
15. Render Judgment 15-1
16. Coal Battle 24-1
17. Sandman 5-1
18. Sovereignty 9-1
19. Chunk of Gold 28-1
20. Owen Almighty 38-1
21. Baeza 18-1
- Share via
Kentucky Derby ‘will pays’ offer insights into how betting will go
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the best predictors of how the betting will go in the Kentucky Derby, or racing in general, is to look at statistics called “will pays.” In this case, you look at who won the Kentucky Oaks — which was Good Cheer — and see what the probable prices on a double with the winner of the Kentucky Derby will be, or will pay.
It’s no surprise that Journalism is the overwhelming favorite followed by Sovereignty, Sandman, Baeza and Luxor Café.
So here is how much the Oaks-Derby Double will pay with each of the horses. Remember, this is Kentucky, which has penny breakage, meaning the payoffs are to the penny, not to the dime as they are pretty much everywhere else, including California.
- Citizen Bull $118.02
- Neoequos $481.00
- Final Gambit $118.40
- Rodriguez (scratched)
- American Promise $163.68
- Admire Daytona $340.84
- Luxor Café $66.98
- Journalism $14.86
- Burnham Square $75.12
- Grande (scratched)
- Flying Mohawk $469.06
- East Avenue $155.52
- Publisher $172.38
- Tiztastic $139.18
- Render Judgement $537.74
- Coal Battle $212.04
- Sandman $61.32
- Sovereignty $31.56
- Chunk of Gold $328.68
- Owen Almighty $560.38
- Baeza $64.96
- Share via
Betting odds: Journalism remains Kentucky Derby favorite nine hours before race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Betting on the Kentucky Derby started earlier in the week, meaning the mutuel win pool — the money wagered — already had almost $8 million in it. For comparison purposes, the total handle of all bets on Friday’s nine-race card at Santa Anita was about $7.5 million.
The odds usually don’t change significantly during the day, but bettors watch to see how much value they can get out of their bets. The payoffs are determined once the pool closes. The odds when you placed your bet are not considered.
As expected, Journalism is the current favorite at 7-2 followed by Sandman, Sovereignty, Luxor Café and, inexplicably, American Promise, who is at 12-1 but was 30-1 on the morning line.
Here are the odds with nine hours to go:
1. Citizen Bull 13-1
2. Neoequos 41-1
3. Final Gambit 15-1
4. Rodriguez (scratched)
5. American Promise 12-1
6. Admire Daytona 34-1
7. Luxor Café 10-1
8. Journalism 7-2
9. Burnham Square 16-1
10. Grande (scratched)
11. Flying Mohawk 30-1
12. East Avenue 37-1
13. Publisher 30-1
14. Tiztastic 19-1
15. Render Judgment 15-1
16. Coal Battle 25-1
17. Sandman 5-1
18. Sovereignty 9-1
19. Chunk of Gold 28-1
20. Owen Almighty 39-1
21. Baeza 18-1
- Share via
Kentucky Derby horses: Neoequos (Post 2)
Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.
Jockey: Luis Saez
Owners: C2 Racing Stable, Ian Parsard, Shining Stables, Stefania Farms, Ken T. Reimer, Paul Braverman and Timothy Pinch
Purchase price: $22,000
Sire: Neolithic
Lifetime record: 7-2-2-2
Winnings: $291,050
Derby points: 40
Last race: Third in Florida Derby
Morning line: 30-1
Horse Racing Nation fair odds: 100-1
Comment: He’s never won in a race longer than six furlongs, and the Derby is 10. He led in the Florida Derby before fading. So, why he’s in the Derby is a bit of a mystery. He’ll get his fourth jockey in four races. Neoequos has never finished out of the money except for his first race when he lost his jockey. His highest-level win was in an allowance race. Tough to make a case for him.
- Share via
Kentucky Derby horses: Citizen Bull (Post 1)
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Jockey: Martin Garcia
Owners: SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Stonestreet Stables, Dianne Bashor, Determined Stables, Robert E. Masterson, Tom J. Ryan, Waves Edge Capital and Catherine Donovan
Purchase price: $675,000
Sire: Into Mischief
Lifetime record: 6-4-0-1
Winnings: $1,451,000
Derby points: 71.25
Last race: Fourth in Santa Anita Derby
Morning line: 20-1
Horse Racing Nation fair odds: 40-1
Comment: He won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and was named the Eclipse Award top 2-year-old male. In his first race this year, he won the Robert Lewis Stakes at Santa Anita, beating stablemate Rodriguez. But then he had an inexplicable performance in the Santa Anita Derby where he finished fourth in a five-horse field. If you draw a line through that race, he looks like a strong contender. But, he doesn’t seem to have moved forward as a 3-year-old. Trainer Bob Baffert rarely puts a horse in the Derby whose last race was so miserable. So if Baffert sees something, so should you, except he drew the one hole. Baffert often jokes that when a race is drawn they put his horse in the one, then draw the rest of the field. Citizen Bull has to go hot out of the gate and that could compromise him. The last winner from the one was Ferdinand in 1986.
- Share via
Rain will play a factor on this year’s Kentucky Derby
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — No doubt about it, it will be a wet Kentucky Derby.
The rain started overnight and will continue all day and night. It will mostly be light to moderate.
According to The Weather Channel, the peak rain time will be in the early afternoon with between a 70% to 90% chance of precipitation.
The race is scheduled for around 7 p.m. ET with the rain chances at 65% and a temperature of 60 degrees. Things will start to taper off around 11 p.m. ET.
On Friday, racing was delayed and the track issued a severe weather warning urging patrons to seek shelter. The wind even knocked over metal barricades along the road that leads to Churchill Downs, making it difficult for buses to get to the track. Virtually everyone who attends the races parks about two miles away at the Kentucky Exposition Center and then are transported by an army of buses.
It’s unclear what condition the track will be in or which horses will benefit. The favorite, Santa Anita-based Journalism, is the son of Curlin, who performed well on wet tracks.
- Share via
Rain could favor the mudders in the Kentucky Derby today
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One thing that serious handicappers always want to know is what the weather will be. Rain can affect the track surface and some horses are better on a wet track and others hate it.
Every forecast has a reasonable chance of rain all day. So, it seems like a good time to look at some of the weather records on Derby day, courtesy of the National Weather Service.
The data is for Louisville, not necessarily Churchill Downs. And the records, unless noted, are for the full 24-hour period.
- The wettest Derby was just a few years ago on May 5, 2018. That day 3.15 inches fell with 2.85 inches falling between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. The winner that year was Justify, who went on to win the Triple Crown.
- In 150 previous Derbies, 72 (48%) had rain at some point during the day.
- The longest streak of Derby days where it rained between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. was seven from 2007 to 2013.
- The longest streak of Derby days where it didn’t rain between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. was 12 from 1875 to 1886, if accurate.
- In 1989, there was sleet, or frozen rain, from 1:01 p.m. to 1:05 p.m.
- The coldest Derby was 36 degrees both on May 4, 1940 and May 4, 1957.
- The warmest Derby was 94 degrees on May 2, 1959.
Of course, none of these stats have any bearing on what the weather will be like on Saturday.
- Share via
What time does the 2025 Kentucky Derby start? What TV channel is it on?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Let’s get right to the point. The Kentucky Derby is set to start just before 7 p.m. EDT Saturday in the commonwealth of bourbon and horse racing.
To be even more specific, post time is 6:57 p.m. EDT, although it’s not uncommon for it to be a few minutes later. But not too many minutes, just a couple.
It’s not difficult math to figure out what that means for you since you know where you live but we don’t. So, let’s go down the list.
- Share via
When it comes to Kentucky Derby favorite Journalism, it’s all in the family
LOUSIVILLE, Ky. — Common sense tells you that the pressure of being the favorite in the Kentucky Derby can be crushing. If you win, you’ve met expectations. If you lose, you’ve failed. Never mind what it took to get to that point. You were supposed to win and you didn’t.
So, it was a strange feeling to be around Barn 35 at Churchill Downs where Journalism, the 3-1 morning line favorite, was biding his time in preparation for Saturday’s 151st Run for the Roses.
The mood was light, bordering on festive. Trainer Michael McCarthy was telling jokes. He even walked up to a journalist standing to the side and asked if they needed anything from him. That doesn’t happen.