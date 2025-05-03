Kentucky Derby live updates, start time, betting odds and results

Be prepared to pay if you visit Louisville during Kentucky Derby week

Horse racing fans chat while standing near the paddock at Churchill Downs on Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Planning to come to Louisville for the Kentucky Derby in 2026 or at some point in the future? Here’s what you need to know. In short, few cities know how to gouge people better than Louisville during Derby week.

It’s more than an anecdotal statistic.

VegasInsider.com did an analysis of 1,300 accommodation listings on Booking.com and Airbnb in the greater Louisville area and their results were not surprising for anyone who has come to this city and plans to stay around the days of the Kentucky Derby.

The flaw in the survey is it is based on a two-night stay, when in fact most hotels, should you go that option, have a minimum three-night stay.

For example, The Times was staying for $125 a night until Thursday, when it jumped to closer to $600 a night. And that’s at a major chain not named Hilton or Hyatt. Not that it would make a difference.

Here are the results:

The average two-night stay on Booking is $2,454, which is a 270% increase over the week before and a 290% increase over the week after.

Checking Airbnb, the average is $1,909, or a 241% increase over the week before and a 383% increase over the week after.

Combining the two, it averages to $2,079, or 245% increase the week before and 383% the week after.

Other highlights of the survey include:

The least expensive option on Booking.com was $140 a night eight miles from Churchill Downs.

The most expensive accommodation on Airbnb is a seven-bedroom ranch about 25 miles from Churchill for $70,457. For reference, one of the horses in the Derby was bought for $2,500.

So, if you need seven bedrooms, maybe the cast of Yellowjackets, you’ve got your place.