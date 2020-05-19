“Hollywood”: In the May 12 Calendar section, an article about how the Netflix series “Hollywood” re-created the 1948 Oscars included Jim Parsons in a list of actors who play fictional characters on the show. His character, talent agent Henry Willson, was a real person.

