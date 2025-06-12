For the Record - June 12, 2025

“Good Night, and Good Luck”: In the June 9 Entertainment section, a review of the live broadcast of “Good Night, and Good Luck” indicated that David Comer directed the CNN broadcast. Micah Bickham was the broadcast director; Comer directed the stage production.

Won-G Bruny: In the May 25 Entertainment section, an article on music producer Won-G Bruny stated that his father, MacNeal Bruny, had said he was a high-ranking member of the Haitian army during Francois “Papa Doc” Duvalier’s regime. In fact, he said he served under Duvalier’s son, Jean-Claude “Baby Doc” Duvalier.

