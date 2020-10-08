Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza: In the Business pages of the Oct. 7 Section A, an article about the proposed sale of the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza mall to New York developers did not mention the name of a group that submitted a competing proposal or that the group, Downtown Crenshaw Rising, said it has arranged financing for the bid.

