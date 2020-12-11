COVID-19 vaccines: In the Dec. 10 Section A, an article about COVID-19 vaccines said the FDA is considering approval for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The agency is considering whether to grant emergency use authorization. COVID-19 vaccines are not being evaluated through the FDA’s usual approval process.

