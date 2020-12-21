Santa Monica politics: In the Dec. 20 California section, an article about a power shift on the Santa Monica City Council said the city’s operating budget shrank nearly 24% this year, with a projected deficit of $102 million. The budget is balanced after being cut by nearly 24% to resolve the projected deficit.

Hospital cleaners: In the Dec. 19 Section A, an article about COVID-19 vaccines for hospital custodial staff misspelled the first name of environmental services worker Rosalvina Baez of Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego as Rosalina.

