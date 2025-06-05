For the Record - June 5, 2025

Manson followers: A photo caption in the June 4 California section showing three of Charles Manson’s followers contained errors. The correct order of those pictured is, left to right, Patricia Krenwinkel, Susan Atkins and Leslie Van Houten. The photo was taken in 1970, not 1979.

