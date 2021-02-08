Antonio Bernabe: In the Feb. 7 California section, the obituary of immigrant rights advocate Antonio Bernabe said lawmakers in the state Assembly had tried for more than 20 years to pass Assembly Bill 60, which would allow immigrants without legal status to get driver’s licenses in the state, before it became law in 2013. Although the process took several years, it was less than 20.

Road trip to inauguration: In the Feb. 7 Section A, an article about a reporter’s journey to the presidential inauguration said four men who launched the 1960 student sit-in movement attended North Carolina State University. They attended North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

