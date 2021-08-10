TV This Week: In the Aug. 8 Calendar section, a TV This Week item about Thursday’s “Field of Dreams Game” said it will be played on a field constructed for the 1989 film “Field of Dreams.” The game will be played in a new, temporary stadium constructed near the site where the film was shot.

